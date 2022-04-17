Some of the stunning properties for sale in the county

11 of the most expensive houses and properties for sale in Derbyshire - including one at £7,000,000

Have you got your eye on any of these luxurious homes in Derbyshire?

By Jimmy Johnson
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 9:18 am
Updated Sunday, 17th April 2022, 9:48 am

Using Zoopla, we’ve been able to determine the most expensive houses and properties currently for sale in Derbyshire.

We’ve ordered them from least to most expensive – however, despite this, every house on this list is priced at £1,000,000 or more.

1. Alma House

Alma House in Chesterfield is a six-bedroom Victorian period property with a two bedroom self-contained annex. It is on sale for £1,000,000

2. Stoneheads, Whaley Bridge

Located in High Peak, this five bedroomed property has an asking price of £1,450,000 and also includes an enormous wine cellar.

3. Box Farm, Northedge Lane

This huge detached house only has four (!) bedrooms, but its secluded location and five acres of land more than make up for it. It's valued at £1,475,000.

4. Parwich, Ashbourne

Featuring seven bedrooms, this massive home in the Peak District is priced at £1,495,000.

