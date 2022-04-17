Using Zoopla, we’ve been able to determine the most expensive houses and properties currently for sale in Derbyshire.
We’ve ordered them from least to most expensive – however, despite this, every house on this list is priced at £1,000,000 or more.
1. Alma House
Alma House in Chesterfield is a six-bedroom Victorian period property with a two bedroom self-contained annex. It is on sale for £1,000,000
Photo: Submitted
2. Stoneheads, Whaley Bridge
Located in High Peak, this five bedroomed property has an asking price of £1,450,000 and also includes an enormous wine cellar.
Photo: Submitted
3. Box Farm, Northedge Lane
This huge detached house only has four (!) bedrooms, but its secluded location and five acres of land more than make up for it. It's valued at £1,475,000.
Photo: Submitted
4. Parwich, Ashbourne
Featuring seven bedrooms, this massive home in the Peak District is priced at £1,495,000.
Photo: Submitted