Using Zoopla for reference, we’ve picked out the most affordable houses currently for sale in the Peak District and put them into this list.
1. 8 Park View, Darley Dale
A three bedroom terraced house with front and rear gardens; it has a market value of £225,000.
2. Greenhill, Wirksworth
This is just the first of several Wirksworth properties on this list - this one has three bedrooms and is worth £225,000.
3. Barton Drive, Ashbourne
This semi detached house in Ashbourne is priced at £215,000.
4. South Park Avenue, Darley Dale
Featuring three bedrooms and a picture-esque garden, this Matlock property is worth £210,000.
