11 of the most affordable and cheapest houses and properties for sale in the Peak District, according to Zoopla

Living in the Peak District isn’t cheap – but here’s a few affordable properties if you’d like to mpve to the peaks without breaking the bank.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:03 pm

Using Zoopla for reference, we’ve picked out the most affordable houses currently for sale in the Peak District and put them into this list.

1. 8 Park View, Darley Dale

A three bedroom terraced house with front and rear gardens; it has a market value of £225,000.

2. Greenhill, Wirksworth

This is just the first of several Wirksworth properties on this list - this one has three bedrooms and is worth £225,000.

3. Barton Drive, Ashbourne

This semi detached house in Ashbourne is priced at £215,000.

4. South Park Avenue, Darley Dale

Featuring three bedrooms and a picture-esque garden, this Matlock property is worth £210,000.

