We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend the happiest places to live across Derbyshire – and we received votes for a number of different towns and villages.
11 places that were ranked among the best areas to live in Derbyshire by respondents are listed below – is there anywhere you think we should add?
1. Happiest places to live
These towns and villages have been named among the happiest places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Bolsover
Sharon Thornton said: “Bolsover - lovely village, gorgeous views and lovely people.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Hathersage
Heather and Arnie Page said: “Hathersage was the happiest place growing up, still is a lovely village.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. Belper
Rebecca Berridge said: “I grew up in Belper and also a small village called Stanley Common, both beautiful places.” Photo: Brian Eyre