11 of the happiest places to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District – with Hathersage, Matlock, Belper, Wirksworth, Ashbourne and Bolsover chosen by our readers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:43 BST
These are some of the happiest places to live across the county – as recommended by Derbyshire Times readers.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend the happiest places to live across Derbyshire – and we received votes for a number of different towns and villages.

11 of the places that were ranked among the best areas to live in Derbyshire by respondents are listed below – is there anywhere you think we should add?

These are some of the happiest towns and villages across the county.

1. Derbyshire’s happiest places

These are some of the happiest towns and villages across the county. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Sharon Thornton said: “Bolsover - lovely village, gorgeous views and lovely people.”

2. Bolsover

Sharon Thornton said: “Bolsover - lovely village, gorgeous views and lovely people.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Heather and Arnie Page said: “Hathersage was the happiest place growing up, still is a lovely village.”

3. Hathersage

Heather and Arnie Page said: “Hathersage was the happiest place growing up, still is a lovely village.” Photo: jason chadwick

Rebecca Berridge said: “I grew up in Belper and also a small village called Stanley Common, both beautiful places.”

4. Belper

Rebecca Berridge said: “I grew up in Belper and also a small village called Stanley Common, both beautiful places.” Photo: Brian Eyre

