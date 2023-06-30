News you can trust since 1855
11 neighbourhoods in North-East Derbyshire with the fastest rising house prices

House sale prices in one area of North-East Derbyshire jumped by an average of more than £52,000 in a year.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Chesterfield borough which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

Eckington West and Coal Aston saw house prices rise by £52,750. The average property sold for £295,000, up from £242,000 - a 21.8 percent increase year on year.

1. Eckington West and Coal Aston - 21.8% rise

Photo: Google

Stonebroom, Shirland and Wessington saw house prices rise by £36,750. The average property sold for £226,750, up from £190,000 - a 19.3 percent increase year on year.

2. Stonebroom, Shirland and Wessington - 19.3% rise

Photo: Google

Grassmoor and Holmewood saw house prices rise by £27,000. The average property sold for £169,000, up from £142,000 - a 19 percent increase year on year.

3. Grassmoor and Holmewood - 19% rise

Photo: Google

Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane saw house prices rise by £45,250. The average property sold for £297,500, up from £252,250 - a 17.9 percent increase year on year.

4. Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane - 17.9% rise

Photo: Google

