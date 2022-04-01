An interior view of the 2nd most expensive house on the list.

11 most expensive houses currently for sale in Chesterfield, according to Zoopla

Recognise any of these pricey houses in Chesterfield?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:05 pm

The houses on this list have been ordered from lowest price to highest price – but even the lowest isn’t cheap!

1. Highfield Farm, Palterton

This detached farm house in Palterton is valued at a price of £675,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Carlton House, Moor Road

Located in Ashover, this four bedroom house also has a value of £675,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. 17 Kingfisher View, Rectory Road

This five bedroom detached property is currently unfinished, but is expected to be completed in June 2022. It's got a price tag of £700,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Holymoor Road, Holymoorside

Another detached property with five bedrooms, it has a price of £700,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3