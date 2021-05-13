3. Get your property surveyed

Once you’re sure you can borrow what you need for the mortgage, you need to make sure the property is in good condition. You are actually able to delay this until after your mortgage offer has been made, but make sure to always do it before the exchange. If any issues do arise, make sure to get quotes for any issues from a reputable builder and take into consideration whether or not you think the house is worth the cost of fixing the issues on top of the mortgage itself.

Photo: Shutterstock