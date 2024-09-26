4 . Wyebank, Bakewell

A four-bedroom detached family home in the quiet location of Wyebank is on sale for the first time, inviting offers of £600,000. The freehold property, which is offered for sale with no upward chain, is a short stroll across the park to the town centre. The lawn and garden wraps around the property to the rear where there is a paved patio and mature trees. There is a garage with light and power. For more details call Bagshaw Residential on 01629 347246. Photo: Zoopla