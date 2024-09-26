The town is home to the great Restaurant Lovage, fronted by Lee Smith, where Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise dined when he was filming his latest Mission: Impossible film.
Shops are plentiful, from the family-run Brocklehursts which sells countrywear to Birdsong which sells jewellery and homeware.
Festival fans can lap up the music at Thornbridge Peakender or enjoy family fun and rural pursuits at Bakewell Country Festival and Chatsworth Country Fair.
Bakewell is named runner-up in the best places to live in Derbyshire, pipped to top spot by Ashbourne, in a poll organised by the lifestyle brand Muddy Stilettos.
The website states that the average house price in the town over the last year was £438,237 which is up 7% up on the previous year and 2% up on the 2020 peak of £429,181.
2. Twenty Acre House, Coombs Road, Bakewell
The most expensive property on the market in Bakewell is this magnificent house, priced at £1.35million, on Coombs Road. Boasting five double bedrooms, Twenty Acre House has luxurious fittings, stunning decor, and a blend of Art Deco accents and traditional Derbyshire farmhouse charm. There is a magnificent bridged gallery reception dining hall and underfloor heating to the ground floor and first floor rooms. A games room is located over a double garage. The rear garden has a beautiful lawn and there is a barbecue area with wood burning oven. For more details, call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 347491. Photo: Zoopla
3. Ashover Road, Bakewell
Prominently located within a mile of Bakewell, this five-bedroom Birchover stone built house at Ashover Road is on the market for £825,000. The property has complete underfloor heating, a steamed beech fitted kitchen and delightful views from the rear of the property which is close to open countryside. Landscaped gardens include a lawn, a gravelled terrace and a contemporary terrace glass and steel balustrade below which is a substantial workshop and store room. A double garage has an office/studio above. For more details call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 347803. Photo: Zoopla
4. Wyebank, Bakewell
A four-bedroom detached family home in the quiet location of Wyebank is on sale for the first time, inviting offers of £600,000. The freehold property, which is offered for sale with no upward chain, is a short stroll across the park to the town centre. The lawn and garden wraps around the property to the rear where there is a paved patio and mature trees. There is a garage with light and power. For more details call Bagshaw Residential on 01629 347246. Photo: Zoopla
