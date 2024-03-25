10 discounted new homes go on sale at £60million housing development near Chesterfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 10 homes at Tibshelf Road, Holmewood are on the North East Derbyshire District Council-back market sale scheme (DMS) which offers eligible buyers 20 per cent off the market value price. They are all two-bedroom Thirsk house types starting from a discounted value of £151,996.
This scheme enables buyers to attain 100 per cent ownership and financial savings, making owning a new home more achievable and affordable.
Dawn Bennett, sales and marketing director for Avant Homes, said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone, so we are pleased to be able to offer these 10 DMS scheme properties at Earl’s Park.”
The development inclues three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 12 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.