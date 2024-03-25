10 discounted new homes go on sale at £60million housing development near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 10 homes at Tibshelf Road, Holmewood are on the North East Derbyshire District Council-back market sale scheme (DMS) which offers eligible buyers 20 per cent off the market value price. They are all two-bedroom Thirsk house types starting from a discounted value of £151,996.

This scheme enables buyers to attain 100 per cent ownership and financial savings, making owning a new home more achievable and affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawn Bennett, sales and marketing director for Avant Homes, said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone, so we are pleased to be able to offer these 10 DMS scheme properties at Earl’s Park.”