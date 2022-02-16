Are you looking to move to a new home this year?

Cost of living crisis: Slash your housing costs by buying in these 13 areas of Chesterfield

Buying a home in Chesterfield is an increasingly expensive business.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 1:35 pm

Property prices in the area rose by 4% to an average of £203,989 over the past year, according to Rightmove.

With energy bills soaring amid a cost of living crisis, many people will be thinking of ways to cut the amount they spend on housing.

For those hoping to either get on the property ladder or downsize in the borough, these are the 13 cheapest places to buy a home.

Even in the most expensive areas on the list you can buy a house that is cheaper than the national average of £288,000.

The figures, sourced from the Office for National Statistics using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels

The average property price in Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was £122,000.

2. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill

The average property price in New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill was £125,000.

3. Old Whittington

The average property price in Old Whittington was £140,000

4. Staveley and Norbriggs

The average property price in Staveley and Norbriggs was £142,000.

