Here's how you can get a free personal caricature from a professional artist in Chesterfield

The Vicar Lane shopping centre in Chesterfield is giving shoppers and visitors to the town the chance to have their cartoon portraits drawn for free.

They are inviting customers to come and take a seat for one of two professional caricature artists, who will be waiting with pens poised from 11am - 4pm on Saturday 25th May, to create a portrait of their cartoon likeness, completely FREE.

It’s the ideal occasion for visitors receive a unique piece of art for the wall or a memento of a day out with friends or family.

The artists will be located at St. James Square on the grass area throughout the day and Caricatures will be offered on a strictly first come, first served basis. These take just approximately 15 minutes to create, so customers are advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said, “We know how customers are expecting more and more from their shopping trip these days so we wanted to host a small-scale event to brighten their day. A free caricature is sure to make a unique and quirky addition to any home, so we’re sure customers of all ages will appreciate them.”