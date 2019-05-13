Here's all you need to know if you're heading to Chesterfield's Rail Ale festival this week

Beer enthusiasts will be steaming into Chesterfield this week for the annual Rail Ale festival which unites lovers of pints and points

The event takes place at Barrow Hill Roundhouse near Chesterfield on Thursday 16, Friday 17 and Saturday 18 May.

Rail Ale attracts beer lovers and rail enthusiasts alike

Quite rightly billed as “the most atmospheric beer festival of the year” there will be over 350 beers to quench the thirst, sourced from all around the UK including many brewed in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire. But that’s not all. As well as a great range of ciders and craft beers, this year’s event also sees the return of the incredibly popular Rail Ale Gin Palace and – new for 2019 – the Prosecco and Wine Bar.

For music lovers there will be a fabulous range of live music in the marquee and on the main stage from jazz and brass through acoustic, country, funk and soul to rock and roll, and featuring some of the best musical talent in the region.

Returning for a third year due to their immense popularity and headlining on Friday night will be The Dukes of Pork, a band guaranteed to get everyone up and dancing the night away. Rail Ale 2019 will come to a rocking close on Saturday 18 th May with Sheffield’s most famous export after Henderson’s Relish – The Everly Pregnant Brothers!



The Food Court will be on hand to provide festival goers with a tasty range of food to suit every appetite from pork pies to pancakes and hog roast to pizza; not forgetting the chocolate, the cheese and even coffee!

Between 12noon and 5pm on Friday and Saturday the popular Rail Ale train will be running at the Roundhouse for visitors.

There will be hundreds of beers to taste

There will also be a dedicated FREE bus service will also be running from Chesterfield railway station into the Festival on all three days.

The event runs:

Thursday May 16 - noon to 5pm (tickets: £5 advance/£5 on the door)

Friday May 17 - noon to 11pm (tickets: £8.50 advance/£11 on the door)

Saturday May 18 - noon to 11pm (tickets: £8.50 advance/£11 on the gate)

Tickets are available now from www.seetickets.com (a booking fee applies) or from local outlets in Sheffield, Chesterfield, Derby and Nottingham.

In a special one-off event on Thursday 16 th May, the UK’s number one ABBA tribute band “ABBA Revival” are appearing at Barrow Hill Roundhouse for one night only.



Following in the footsteps of the likes of Jools Holland, Marc Almond, Rick Wakeman and Mel C, the Chesterfield venue will play host to this hugely popular tribute act on the opening night of Rail Ale 2019.

The show covers a high octane sequence of the greatest ABBA hits including a selection of emotion packed ballads and a superb ‘unplugged’ sing-along section, before building towards an epic grand finale. The band’s show encapsulates the true sound of ABBA as they pay tribute to one of history’s most iconic bands.



Doors open at 6pm, with the support act on stage at 8pm, ABBA Revival on stage at 9pm and the event finishing at 11pm.



Tickets are priced at £15 and are available now from www.seetickets.com (a booking fee applies) or on the door on the night. For more information on both these events visit www.railalefestival.com or www.barrowhill.org