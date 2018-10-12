Here are the five finalists who need your vote to be named Derbyshire Times Curry House of the Year

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner of the Derbyshire Times Curry House of the Year competition.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top five.

Who will get YOUR vote in our Curry House of the Year contest?

Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year.

To vote, simply pick your favourite from the five finalists below and fill in the coupon inside the October 11 or 18 edition of the Derbyshire Times.

Closing date for votes is, October 26, 2018. Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Here are your five finalists:

01: Chutney Spice, 50 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield

02: Kaash Tandoori, 375 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

03: The Curry Leaf, 28 High Street, Staveley

04:The Gulab Tandoori, 207 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield

05: Zahid Indian Cuisine, 57 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield