But, to tide you over till then Greggs has you covered. Here are all the festive treats you can pick up across Derbyshire.

1. Pigs Under Blanket Baguette From 3.00. Made up of some of our favourite festive ingredients, this quirky take on a classic is a baguette filled with succulent pork sausages, sweetcure bacon, pork, sage and onion stuffing with a cranberry and port sauce.

2. Salted Caramel Latte From 2.75. A deliciously sweet treat to brighten up dark wintery days - made with freshly ground Fairtrade coffee, milk with a salted caramel flavour syrup and topped with cream and a yummy shortbread crumb.

3. Sweet Mince Pies From 50p. Nothing says Christmas quite like a traditional mince pie. Tuck into a deliciously crumbly shortcrust pastry, filled with sweet mincemeat made from vine fruits, Bramley apple, candied orange and lemon peel. These are vegan friendly too.

4. Christmas Lunch Sandwich From 2.75. Enjoy a classic Christmas sandwich complete with delicious sliced turkey breast with pork, sage and onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon, fresh salad leaves with a cranberry and port sauce and mayonnaise on malted bread.

