Four-bed Somercotes house could be yours for £50k

A four-bedroom house is going under the hammer with a guide price of £50,000.

The mid-terrace property, on Birchwood Lane, Somercotes, will be at Bond Wolfe Auctions’ next auction at Villa Park, Birmingham on July 3.

Birchwood Lanein Somercotes.

The double fronted house stands well back from the road behind a driveway and front garden.

It is also close to shops and services in Somercotes, as well as lying close to the A38 and M1 motorway network.

There are 120 lots in the auction.

