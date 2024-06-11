Yorkie makes its debut as a chocolate creme dessert

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Jun 2024, 16:31 BST
Yorkie makes its debut as a chocolate creme dessert.
Looking for a no fuss, classic and bold milk chocolate treat that delivers every time, at any time of day?

Then look no further than new Yorkie Crème Dessert.

Combining the classic, creamy milk chocolate flavours of Yorkie confectionery, with a smooth, chilled dessert – at just 92 calories per pot, whether you’re a long time Yorkie fan or recent convert, it’s set to become everyone’s new favourite pud!

So, what are you waiting for?

New Yorkie Crème Dessert is available now from Tesco in 2x65g recyclable PET pots, RRP £1.85 and in Iceland in 4x65g format RRP £2.50, with additional retailers coming soon!

