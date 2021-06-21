Would you eat Chesterfield pub's new Doughnut Burger?

Doughnut Burger on sale at The County pub in Chesterfield.

The whopping burger, which is on sale at The County Music Bar, is made from two handmade beef patties layered with cheese and crispy bacon, drizzled with maple syrup and encased in sweet glazed doughnuts.

Leanne Wagstaff, general manager at the pub, said: “Over the past week we have been working hard creating signature dishes that give the public something they can’t usually get in Chesterfield As a result the Doughnut Burger was born.

"It’s had a mixed reaction on Facebook, some customers think it's totally bonkers and others absolutely love it. Every customer who has tried it so far has loved it!”

Tristan Ward-Lee, chef at The County, tucks into a Doughnut Burger.

On Instagram a post from diamond.standard83 said: “Had one of these today ‘n’ they are beautiful... yum yum.”

Facebook follower Kev Nicholas said: “Utter Filth. I’m in for one.” Louise Grindey said: “It's just so wrong but so right” while Teresa Susan Gill commented: “This is gross.”

The burger is also known as a Luther Burger and has been around for a while. Believed to be named after the singer-songwriter Luther Vandross, the original burger was created in America and is reputed to contain between 800 and 1,500 calories.

Chefs at The County have put their own stamp on the traditional Luther Burger. Leanne said: “We've opted for an iced doughnut rather than the standard glazed ones usually used in the recipe to add to the contrast between savoury and sweet.

Pub customer Gavin Richards tries out the Doughnut Burger

"We haven't found anywhere locally that does them but the Hungry Horse pub chain released one in 2014 and had a little backlash from health experts calling it a "heart attack on a plate". We wouldn't recommend eating them daily but why not treat yourself every once in a while?”

The Doughnut Burger is part of a new range of signature burger, chicken and vegan dishes which the business on Saltergate has just launched.

A Chicken Waffle Burger consisting of the house speciality fried chicken, maple glazed bacon and a fried egg on Belgian style waffles is among the latest arrivals.

Chicken Waffle Burger is among the new additions to the menu at The County.

Another newcomer is the BBQ Bourbon Burger, consisting of a patty with brisket pastrami marinated in bourbon barbecue sauce and lashings of cheese and fried onions.

The special burgers are priced from £10.95 and served with either regular fries or a free upgrade to cajun fries.

Chef Tristan Ward-Lee and assistant chef Joanna Haycox will be prepping and cooking the latest additions to The County’s menu.

Leanne said: “Last year when we reopened after the first lockdown, we took the opportunity to open the kitchen up with a basic American-style menu to subsidise us through the period of limited seating and lack of live music (live music has always been our bread and butter).”

The Couinty Music Bar on Saltergate, Chesterfield, is launching a new menu.