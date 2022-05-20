Do you have a favourite Whiskey or Bourbon?

World Whisky Day: Nine of the best whisky bars and pubs in Derbyshire

With World Whisky Day on the horizon, let’s take a look at the best bars for a glass of scotch in Derbyshire.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:13 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out nine of the best whisky bars across Derbyshire and put them into this list.

World Whisky Day takes place on Saturday, May 21.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Hardwick Inn

The Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park, Chesterfield, S44 5QJ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 1,894 Google Reviews). "Good selection of whiskey."

2. The Flying Childers Inn

The Flying Childers Inn, Main Road, Stanton in Peak, Matlock, DE4 2LW. 4.8/5 (based on 219 Google Reviews). "Fantastic little country pub. Worth the walk down into the village if you're walking on Stanton Moor."

3. White Peak Distillery

White Peak Distillery, Derwent Wire Works, Matlock Road, Ambergate, Belper, DE56 2HE. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 37 Google Reviews). "Excellent gin and whiskey tour and tasting."

4. The Miners Arms

The Miners Arms, Hundall Lane, Hundall, Dronfield, S18 4BS. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 237 Google Reviews). "Great traditional pub, selling wide range of real ales, ciders, whiskey etc".

