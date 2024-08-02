Why this gin-ius metal bottle captures the spirit of “upstart” Derby distiller

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An “upstart” Derby distiller which sells its vodka and gin in distinctive eco-friendly reusable metal bottles has picked up a host of awards at two prestigious spirits competitions – at the first time of asking.

Guerilla Chicken, which is based off Ascot Drive, won a silver and a bronze award for its Upriser gin and Subverter vodka at the London Spirits Competition 2024 earlier this year.

He then followed it up with two bronzes for the same products at the International Wine & Spirits Competition – the largest global event of its kind.

The awards are a personal triumph for the brand’s founder, Paul Hodgson, who three years ago, after his wife, eager to see him pursue his dream, surprised him with a course at the Brew School in Bakewell, decided to turn his passion for spirits and belief in his own craft into a reality.

Paul Hodgson founder of Guerrilla Chicken

But now he is breaking new ground in the industry by selling his Subverter Vodka and Upriser Gin, along with two rums - Sedition Honey Spiced and Rabble Rouser Apple & Vanilla Spiced - in stainless steel, insulated flasks and convenient pouches.

This is due to Paul’s drive to be sustainable, with customers invited to re-use the flasks by purchasing recyclable pouches to replenish their stocks.

The flasks will not break also enable drinkers to keep their spirits cool if they want to enjoy their cocktails al fresco or on a picnic – where they will not break, unlike glass - while they can also use them to keep drinks hot.

The brand's rebellious spirit is evident in the name ‘Subverter Vodka’ a playful nod to Victorian temperance bars that promoted alcohol abstinence and served non-alcoholic drinks like rosehip-infused blood tonic.

Guerrilla Chicken has won awards for its Upriser Gin and Subverter Vodka

By incorporating the taste of rosehip into its vodka, Guerilla Chicken transforms this symbol of restraint into a daring, premium spirit, making a bold statement of subversion.

Paul said: “Subverter is a perfect example of what Guerilla Chicken is all about. We’re taking an upstart approach to spirits by doing things differently, from the bottles to the source of the recipes and the taste of the products themselves.

“The metal flasks have created a huge amount of interest because people haven’t seen anything like them before and they’re really eye-catching.

“It’s important to me that Guerilla Chicken is a sustainable brand, which is why I chose refillable bottles and pouches, which are also practical for people who want to enjoy their favourite spirit when they’re out and about.

“I’ve been selling Guerilla Chicken since last year and I’m really pleased with how it’s going. It’s hard work and a real learning curve, but the reaction I get, the sales and now these awards make everything worthwhile.”

The Upriser Gin, which earned a silver award, was praised by judges at the London Spirits Competition for its distinctive profile.

They described it as “A London Dry Gin with a bold herbal aroma that evokes rosemary, a smooth palate, and a light nose. It features notes of basil, thyme, cola, and prominent rosemary flavours.”

There is the opportunity to experience the products firsthand, as Paul will be showcasing them at a series of events, including the Tansley Food & Drink Festival on August 17-18.