Where can I take my dog to the pub? Seven dog friendly pubs and bars in Derbyshire

1. The Rectory
The Rectory, Church Way, S40 1SF. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 581 Google Reviews). "Lovely to see dogs so welcome. Food was good, as was the customer service from staff. Nice atmosphere."
2. The Peacock Inn
Peacock Inn, School Hill, Main Road, Cutthorpe, S42 7AS. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 466 Google Reviews). "Great food and atmosphere, plus it's dog friendly. We highly recommend a visit."
3. Barley Mow
Barley Mow, The Dale, Matlock DE4 2AY. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 297 Google Reviews). "Welcoming, friendly and the food is ace. Lovely land lady who makes you feel very welcome."
4. The Hunlocke Arms
The Hunlocke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6NB. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 1,502 Google Reviews). "Absolute stunner of a place. Food is amazing, great atmosphere and the staff were brilliant."
