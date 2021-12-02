Dog in pub

Where can I take my dog to the pub? Seven dog friendly pubs and bars in Derbyshire

Fancy a trip to the pub, but don’t want to leave your beloved pet pooch behind? Fear not – these seven breweries have you covered.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:06 pm

We’ve taken a look at all the dog friendly pubs across Derbyshire and compiled them into this list. We’re sure your dog will appreciate a trip to the local!

Did we miss any out? Is your dog’s favourite boozer on here? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Rectory

The Rectory, Church Way, S40 1SF. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 581 Google Reviews). "Lovely to see dogs so welcome. Food was good, as was the customer service from staff. Nice atmosphere."

2. The Peacock Inn

Peacock Inn, School Hill, Main Road, Cutthorpe, S42 7AS. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 466 Google Reviews). "Great food and atmosphere, plus it's dog friendly. We highly recommend a visit."

3. Barley Mow

Barley Mow, The Dale, Matlock DE4 2AY. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 297 Google Reviews). "Welcoming, friendly and the food is ace. Lovely land lady who makes you feel very welcome."

4. The Hunlocke Arms

The Hunlocke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6NB. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 1,502 Google Reviews). "Absolute stunner of a place. Food is amazing, great atmosphere and the staff were brilliant."

