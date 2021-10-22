Where are the best roast dinners in the Peak District? The Peak District's eight best Sunday roasts

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve deduced where the eight best places to get a Sunday dinner are in the Peak District. This was a tough list to make – there’s just so many!
Did we miss any out? If so, let us know!
1. Merchant's Yard
Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 345 Google Reviews). "Absolutely terrific meal here - the highlight of our holiday."
Photo: Google
2. Samuel Fox Country Inn
Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."
Photo: Google
3. Fox and Goose
Fox and Goose, Pudding Pie Hill, S42 7JJ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 307 Google Reviews). "Had Sunday lunch here today. First time I've ever been. It was really, really delicious."
Photo: Google
4. The Manners
The Manners, Haddon Road, Bakewell, DE45 1EP. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 927 Google Reviews). "All around good pub grub in a homely and dog friendly environment."
Photo: Google