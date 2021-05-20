What is Chesterfield's top takeaway food?

American food such as burgers is top of the wishlist, folllowed by British and Mexican, according to new research.

Fridays at 8.13pm is the most popular time to order from the food delivery service Deliveroo, which is celebrating its second birthday in Chesterfield.

More than 70 restaurants in the town, of which 60 percent are independent businesses, have signed up to the online platform.

Deliveroo has created work for more than 110 people, with the majority of these being the riders who deliver the freshly-cooked food to customers.

Harison Foster, regional director for the UK said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Chesterfield over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

1. Burger King Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal from Burger King is the favourite takeaway meal in Chesterfield, according to Deliveroo. Burger King has an outlet on Brimington Road, Chesterfield. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. North Sea Fish Bar Cod and chips from North Sea Fish Bar is the second most favourite takeaway in Chesterfield. The chippy is on Sheffield Road. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Darwin and Bear Oven Baked Chicken Burrito from Darwin and Bear is in third place in Deliveroo's top ten list of favourite takeaways. Darwin and Bear is on Glumangate. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Aldi A five pack bunch of bananas, delivered from Aldi on Lockoford Road, makes an unusual addition to Chesterfield's favourite takeaway list. Photo: Google Buy photo