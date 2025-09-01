Wetherspoon pub in Derbyshire town centre closed for repairs – with venue hoped to open again this week
A Wetherspoon pub in Derbyshire has closed its doors for repairs – with hopes that the venue will open once again this week.
The Red Lion, a JD Wetherspoon pub located on Market Place in Ripley, has been forced to close to allow for maintenance work to be carried out.
The company has, however, confirmed that it hopes to open the doors at the Red Lion again imminently.
A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon added: “The Red Lion at Ripley has maintenance issues which need to be resolved.
“Work is being undertaken and the pub will hopefully be reopening tomorrow (Tuesday, September 2).