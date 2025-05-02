We visited “traditional” pub in “lovely” Derbyshire village as new landlord takes the helm

The Crispin Inn, located on Church Street in Ashover, has been taken on by a new landlord – with Rory Wallin now at the helm of the pub.
Rory, who already runs The Blue Stoops at Walton, invited the Derbyshire Times to visit the pub and learn more about his plans for the venue – and these pictures show what you can expect from The Crispin Inn.
1. The Crispin Inn
The Crispin Inn has a new team at the helm of the pub. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. New era for the pub
Rory Wallin and Sarah Widdowson are pictured here. Rory, who runs The Blue Stoops at Walton, has taken on The Crispin Inn at Ashover. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. “Traditional” village pub
Explaining his decision to take on the pub, Rory said: “I’ve lived in Derbyshire for the last 10 years and The Crispin has always been a pub that I’ve liked. It’s a nice traditional pub in a lovely village, with history dating back to the 1400s.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. ‘Putting his mark’ on the pub
Rory added: “Marston’s approached me and asked if I would be interested in taking it on - they want an operator to put their mark on it and get the pub back to where it used to be.” Photo: Brian Eyre
