We visited “traditional” pub in “lovely” Derbyshire village as new landlord takes the helm

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 13:54 BST
We visited a “traditional” pub nestled in a scenic Derbyshire village – with the inn’s new landlord promising a welcoming atmosphere and great food.

The Crispin Inn, located on Church Street in Ashover, has been taken on by a new landlord – with Rory Wallin now at the helm of the pub.

Rory, who already runs The Blue Stoops at Walton, invited the Derbyshire Times to visit the pub and learn more about his plans for the venue – and these pictures show what you can expect from The Crispin Inn.

The Crispin Inn

Explaining his decision to take on the pub, Rory said: “I’ve lived in Derbyshire for the last 10 years and The Crispin has always been a pub that I’ve liked. It’s a nice traditional pub in a lovely village, with history dating back to the 1400s.”

Rory added: “Marston’s approached me and asked if I would be interested in taking it on - they want an operator to put their mark on it and get the pub back to where it used to be.”

