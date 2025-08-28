The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has revealed the 16 regional and national winners in its Pub of the Year 2025 competition – with The Burnt Pig at Ilkeston being named the best pub across the East Midlands.
The Derbyshire Times were invited to visit the pub – and these photos offer a glimpse inside the award-winning venue.
1. The Burnt Pig
Ben Rigby is the landlord of The Burnt Pig on Market Street, Ilkeston. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. 10 year anniversary
Ben said: “I was a mechanic by trade when I bought the pub three years ago off Simon. He set the pub up 10 years ago - The Burnt Pig celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. When Simon was selling it, because he was retiring, everybody wanted to change the pub, while I wanted it to stay the same. It was down to me to keep it the same - so I left my career and came to run the pub.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Long-standing values at the pub
Ben said: “I’ve tried to keep the values that the pub was set up with - great beer, no music or TVs, no arcade machines or things like that - it’s a traditional old pub where you can have a drink and a chat. I wanted to keep those values going and the customers seem to really appreciate and enjoy it.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Welcoming atmosphere
Ben said: “It’s a traditional pub, it’s like how pubs used to be 40 years ago. I think people have realised they’ve lost something with it. There’s not many places now where you have a local pub, where you go in and people will know you, or they’ll talk to you whether they know you or not.” Photo: Brian Eyre