We visited “traditional” Derbyshire pub named among the best in the UK by experts from CAMRA – with focus on great beer and welcoming atmosphere

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:58 BST
A pub in a Derbyshire town has been named among the best in the UK by the experts from CAMRA – so we visited to discover what makes the venue so popular.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has revealed the 16 regional and national winners in its Pub of the Year 2025 competition – with The Burnt Pig at Ilkeston being named the best pub across the East Midlands.

The Derbyshire Times were invited to visit the pub – and these photos offer a glimpse inside the award-winning venue.

Ben Rigby is the landlord of The Burnt Pig on Market Street, Ilkeston.

1. The Burnt Pig

Ben Rigby is the landlord of The Burnt Pig on Market Street, Ilkeston.

Ben said: “I was a mechanic by trade when I bought the pub three years ago off Simon. He set the pub up 10 years ago - The Burnt Pig celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. When Simon was selling it, because he was retiring, everybody wanted to change the pub, while I wanted it to stay the same. It was down to me to keep it the same - so I left my career and came to run the pub.”

2. 10 year anniversary

Ben said: "I was a mechanic by trade when I bought the pub three years ago off Simon. He set the pub up 10 years ago - The Burnt Pig celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. When Simon was selling it, because he was retiring, everybody wanted to change the pub, while I wanted it to stay the same. It was down to me to keep it the same - so I left my career and came to run the pub."

Ben said: “I’ve tried to keep the values that the pub was set up with - great beer, no music or TVs, no arcade machines or things like that - it’s a traditional old pub where you can have a drink and a chat. I wanted to keep those values going and the customers seem to really appreciate and enjoy it.”

3. Long-standing values at the pub

Ben said: "I've tried to keep the values that the pub was set up with - great beer, no music or TVs, no arcade machines or things like that - it's a traditional old pub where you can have a drink and a chat. I wanted to keep those values going and the customers seem to really appreciate and enjoy it."

Ben said: “It’s a traditional pub, it’s like how pubs used to be 40 years ago. I think people have realised they’ve lost something with it. There’s not many places now where you have a local pub, where you go in and people will know you, or they’ll talk to you whether they know you or not.”

4. Welcoming atmosphere

Ben said: "It's a traditional pub, it's like how pubs used to be 40 years ago. I think people have realised they've lost something with it. There's not many places now where you have a local pub, where you go in and people will know you, or they'll talk to you whether they know you or not."

