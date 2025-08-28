2 . 10 year anniversary

Ben said: “I was a mechanic by trade when I bought the pub three years ago off Simon. He set the pub up 10 years ago - The Burnt Pig celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. When Simon was selling it, because he was retiring, everybody wanted to change the pub, while I wanted it to stay the same. It was down to me to keep it the same - so I left my career and came to run the pub.” Photo: Brian Eyre