We visited popular Indian and Nepalese restaurant in Derbyshire town celebrating 15th anniversary – with owner hoping to open third branch

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 13:18 BST
A family-run Indian and Nepalese restaurant in Derbyshire is celebrating its 15th anniversary – with their owner hoping to launch another branch in the future.

Kathmandu Gurkha, with branches on High Street in Clay Cross and Church Street in Ripley, is marking the 15th anniversary of their flagship Clay Cross location.

The Derbyshire Times was invited to visit the restaurant to hear more about their focus on quality food, their charity work and plans to open a third branch.

These photos show customers what to expect from Kathmandu Gurkha – will you be making plans to visit over the coming weeks?

Kathmandu Gurkha has been serving up Indian and Nepalese food to Clay Cross residents for the last 15 years.

Bishnu Chalise, the owner of Kathmandu Gurkha, said: “I have been running this small family business for the last 15 years. I’m a chef as well, with lots of experience working with Indian and Nepalese cuisine. I’ve worked in India, Germany and the UK - I’ve been in the UK since 2004 as a chef. I’ve worked across Leicester, Grantham, Scotland and Nottingham.”

Bishnu said: “We’ve got two branches at Clay Cross and Ripley. We are also considering launching another Kathmandu Gurkha restaurant, somewhere between Chesterfield and Sheffield.”

Bishnu said: “We offer completely different food to a lot of Indian restaurants in the area. Our menu is very different, and people really like it. We’ve got a mix of Indian and Nepalese food, and we change the menus every year. The people locally here know us really well. We’re always cooking and serving fresh, good quality food at reasonable prices - we’re a local business and we want to help the local community. All of our meat is sourced locally and is really high quality.”

