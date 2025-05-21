4 . Quality food at reasonable prices

Bishnu said: “We offer completely different food to a lot of Indian restaurants in the area. Our menu is very different, and people really like it. We’ve got a mix of Indian and Nepalese food, and we change the menus every year. The people locally here know us really well. We’re always cooking and serving fresh, good quality food at reasonable prices - we’re a local business and we want to help the local community. All of our meat is sourced locally and is really high quality.” Photo: Brian Eyre