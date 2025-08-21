3 . Moving to the Peak District

Tomas said: “We came to Derbyshire in search of a quieter life. I was still in construction at that time but I was travelling all over the country. One day I just said ‘enough’ and I wanted a change - so we started to look for a business which would be closer to home and keep us together. That’s how we found the Red Lion, and we took over back in May 2024. We landed in this country with nothing and managed to get to the point where we are now.” Photo: Brian Eyre