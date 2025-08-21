The Derbyshire Times were invited to visit the pub to hear more about its famous pies, great beer and community spirit – and these photos offer a glimpse inside The Red Lion.
1. The Red Lion at Litton
Tomas Nemunis and Kristina Nemunieme are the team behind the bar at The Red Lion. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Team at the helm of historic pub
Tomas said: “We are from Lithuania, and we are the first people not from the UK to run the pub. Me and my wife Kristina came to the country in 2014, before moving to Derbyshire in 2022. We started from scratch, and for most of my time here I’ve been in the construction business, and Kristina used to be a chef, before we took over the pub.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Moving to the Peak District
Tomas said: “We came to Derbyshire in search of a quieter life. I was still in construction at that time but I was travelling all over the country. One day I just said ‘enough’ and I wanted a change - so we started to look for a business which would be closer to home and keep us together. That’s how we found the Red Lion, and we took over back in May 2024. We landed in this country with nothing and managed to get to the point where we are now.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chance discovery
Tomas said: “We’ve always been ‘people’s people’ - we’re always surrounded with friends and we liked this. Christina liked the idea of having a restaurant or a cafe, and one day, she just searched how much it was to buy a pub in the Peak District on Google. The Red Lion popped up, so we came here for a pint and looked around, and then we decided to go ahead.” Photo: Brian Eyre