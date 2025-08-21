We visited Peak District pub ranked among the country’s best – and these photos show why you it should feature at the top of your list

By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Aug 2025, 09:38 BST
A traditional Peak District inn has been named among the best pubs in Derbyshire and England by a beer expert – so we visited to see why it was rated so highly.

The Red Lion at Litton was recently featured in The Daily Telegraph’s guide of the 500 best pubs in England, compiled by their beer writer Will Hawkes.

The Derbyshire Times were invited to visit the pub to hear more about its famous pies, great beer and community spirit – and these photos offer a glimpse inside The Red Lion.

Tomas Nemunis and Kristina Nemunieme are the team behind the bar at The Red Lion.

Tomas said: “We are from Lithuania, and we are the first people not from the UK to run the pub. Me and my wife Kristina came to the country in 2014, before moving to Derbyshire in 2022. We started from scratch, and for most of my time here I’ve been in the construction business, and Kristina used to be a chef, before we took over the pub.”

Tomas said: “We came to Derbyshire in search of a quieter life. I was still in construction at that time but I was travelling all over the country. One day I just said ‘enough’ and I wanted a change - so we started to look for a business which would be closer to home and keep us together. That’s how we found the Red Lion, and we took over back in May 2024. We landed in this country with nothing and managed to get to the point where we are now.”

Tomas said: “We’ve always been ‘people’s people’ - we’re always surrounded with friends and we liked this. Christina liked the idea of having a restaurant or a cafe, and one day, she just searched how much it was to buy a pub in the Peak District on Google. The Red Lion popped up, so we came here for a pint and looked around, and then we decided to go ahead.”

