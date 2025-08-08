The Flying Childers Inn at Stanton in Peak was recently featured in The Daily Telegraph’s guide of the 500 best pubs in England, compiled by their beer writer Will Hawkes.
The Derbyshire Times were invited along to the Peak District pub to hear more about its new food offering and their reputation for great beer – and these photos show what you can expect if you make plans to visit.
Peak District pub named among the best in Derbyshire and England
Martin and Nicola Hill are the landlords of the Flying Childers Inn at Stanton in Peak, which was named among the country’s best pubs by The Daily Telegraph. Photo: Brian Eyre
Industry experience
Martin said: “We moved here in March from the Bulls Head in Youlgreave. We’d been there for eight years and had built quite a substantial team, along with a good reputation for food.” Photo: Brian Eyre
Freedom at their new pub
Martin said: “We moved up here because it was free of tie - the pub at Youlgreave was a brewery pub and we wanted a bit more freedom with the choice of drinks and a better market to shop in.” Photo: Brian Eyre
Opportunity to run one of their favourite pubs
Martin and Nicola were also frequent visitors to the Flying Childers Inn before taking the pub on themselves. Martin added: “It was a favourite pub of ours to socialise in, we used to like going up there for a drink. It was always a pub with good character and it had a good clientele - and it’s gone quite well really.” Photo: Brian Eyre
