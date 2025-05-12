The Hollybush Inn, located at Grangemill near Matlock, has opened its doors again – with the pub being taken on by a new landlord.
The Derbyshire Times was invited for a first look around the venue, and these photos show customers what they can expect from the relaunched Hollybush Inn.
1. The Hollybush Inn
Daniel Rippon is the new landlord of The Hollybush Inn - nestled on the boundary of the Peak District National Park. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Industry experience
Daniel is originally from Brassington, and explaining his experience in the industry, he said: “I’ve worked in pubs for quite a long time. I’ve run other venues in different locations for other people, before leaving hospitality to work in the care sector in North East Lincolnshire. I decided to move back here, and I was working for Kerry and Mike Thompson, who own the Remarkable Hare and the Miners Arms at Carsington. I was working at the Miners for around six months before the Hollybush came up.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Efforts to reopen the pub
Daniel said: “The pub has been closed for three and a half years, so it took a lot of work to get the pub clean, painted and reopened. We’ve had a new cellar fitted with all new lines and a new range of drinks.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Great reception after opening
The Hollybush Inn opened its doors just before Easter, and Daniel said: “We’ve had a really good turnout and reception from customers. We’re starting to get the locals back into the pub. We’ve got people who used to come into the pub years ago, people who have never been before, and we’re getting campers as well. There’s the campsite over the road, which Penny and Johnny have reopened as well. They’ve been a massive help in getting the pub up and running.” Photo: Brian Eyre