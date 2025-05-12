4 . Great reception after opening

The Hollybush Inn opened its doors just before Easter, and Daniel said: “We’ve had a really good turnout and reception from customers. We’re starting to get the locals back into the pub. We’ve got people who used to come into the pub years ago, people who have never been before, and we’re getting campers as well. There’s the campsite over the road, which Penny and Johnny have reopened as well. They’ve been a massive help in getting the pub up and running.” Photo: Brian Eyre