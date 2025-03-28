We visited new micropub set to open its doors outside Chesterfield – and these photos offer a glimpse inside

3 . Bringing a place to drink back to the village

Pete said that Holmewood has lost all of its pubs and clubs over recent years, and that he wanted to create a space where residents could socialise and enjoy a drink together. He said: “We want to bring a bit of social life back into the village. Not too many years ago there were four pubs in Holmewood: The Williamthorpe Hotel, The Holmewood Hotel, Stoneys and the Miners Welfare - but all the pubs have slowly closed down one by one and turned into houses. There’s no bar at all in Holmewood, which is sad. The village is getting bigger, but the amenities for social life are getting smaller. The cricket club has been getting smaller as well, so we’ve had a chat with the people there. We thought we could utilise the club’s building, to open a bar and enable people in the village to have a few beers and some social activity.” Photo: Brian Eyre