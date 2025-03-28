We visited new micropub set to open its doors outside Chesterfield – and these photos offer a glimpse inside

The Cricket Club Micro Bar is opening to customers on Saturday, March 29 at Holmewood Cricket Club – and the Derbyshire Times was invited along for a first look ahead of the venue’s launch.
These photos show visitors what they can expect from the micropub – will you be making plans to visit over the coming weeks?
1. New venue set to launch
The Cricket Club Micro Bar is preparing to open its doors at Holmewood Cricket Club. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chip shop owner setting up new bar
Amie Covell, the venue’s manager, is pictured here. The bar is the brainchild of Pete Grafton, the owner of Toll Bar Fish & Chips at Stoney Middleton. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Bringing a place to drink back to the village
Pete said that Holmewood has lost all of its pubs and clubs over recent years, and that he wanted to create a space where residents could socialise and enjoy a drink together. He said: “We want to bring a bit of social life back into the village. Not too many years ago there were four pubs in Holmewood: The Williamthorpe Hotel, The Holmewood Hotel, Stoneys and the Miners Welfare - but all the pubs have slowly closed down one by one and turned into houses. There’s no bar at all in Holmewood, which is sad. The village is getting bigger, but the amenities for social life are getting smaller. The cricket club has been getting smaller as well, so we’ve had a chat with the people there. We thought we could utilise the club’s building, to open a bar and enable people in the village to have a few beers and some social activity.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Partnership with Peak District brewery
The new venue will stock beers from Eyam Brewery - building on a relationship that already exists with Pete’s chip shop at Stoney Middleton. Pete said: “We’ve got a good relationship with Eyam Brewery. Gervaise Dawson, from Eyam Brewery, was saying how he needed a few more sales. We thought it might be an opportunity to bring three partners together - myself, Gervaise and David Plant at the cricket club - to come together and see if we can make something work in the village. The cricket club didn’t have a bar, so Gervaise has kindly set up four coolers and a hand pump for traditional ales and lagers. He’s been along on Fridays to get the facility set up to be able to deliver draught ale.” Photo: Brian Eyre
