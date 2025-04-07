We visited new micro-bar and beer shop being launched by landlord of popular Chesterfield pub – and these photos offer glimpse inside

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:42 BST
These photos offer a first look inside a new micro-pub and beer shop set to open its doors later this week – with the landlord of a popular Chesterfield pub at the helm.

Original Gravity, a micro-pub and beer shop, is set to open this week along Chatsworth Road – with the venue welcoming customers from Friday, April 11.

The Derbyshire Times was invited for a first look inside – and these photos show customers what they can expect from Brampton’s newest business.

Original Gravity, a new micro-pub and beer shop, is set to open its doors on Chatsworth Road this week.

1. Original Gravity

Original Gravity, a new micro-pub and beer shop, is set to open its doors on Chatsworth Road this week. Photo: Brian Eyre

Josh Clarke, the owner of Original Gravity, currently runs the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road with his wife Emma - with the couple having been at the helm of the pub since 2017.

2. New venture from landlord of popular pub

Josh Clarke, the owner of Original Gravity, currently runs the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road with his wife Emma - with the couple having been at the helm of the pub since 2017. Photo: Brian Eyre

Original Gravity initially open from 10.00am until 7.00pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and between 10.00am and 10.00pm from Thursday to Sunday.

3. Opening hours

Original Gravity initially open from 10.00am until 7.00pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and between 10.00am and 10.00pm from Thursday to Sunday. Photo: Brian Eyre

As well as selling beer, Original Gravity will offer a range of wines and artisanal products.

4. Range of products

As well as selling beer, Original Gravity will offer a range of wines and artisanal products. Photo: Brian Eyre

