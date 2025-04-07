Original Gravity, a micro-pub and beer shop, is set to open this week along Chatsworth Road – with the venue welcoming customers from Friday, April 11.
The Derbyshire Times was invited for a first look inside – and these photos show customers what they can expect from Brampton’s newest business.
1. Original Gravity
Original Gravity, a new micro-pub and beer shop, is set to open its doors on Chatsworth Road this week. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. New venture from landlord of popular pub
Josh Clarke, the owner of Original Gravity, currently runs the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road with his wife Emma - with the couple having been at the helm of the pub since 2017. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Opening hours
Original Gravity initially open from 10.00am until 7.00pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and between 10.00am and 10.00pm from Thursday to Sunday. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Range of products
As well as selling beer, Original Gravity will offer a range of wines and artisanal products. Photo: Brian Eyre
