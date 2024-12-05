We visited new Chesterfield town centre bar – and these photos offer first look inside revamped venue

3 . New style and intimate setting

Gavin said: “We’ve given it a facelift, everything looks re-finished and fresh - we haven’t just opened the same site under a different name. We’ve really tried to lean into a new style, it looks similar to Bottle and Thyme, but we’ve modelled it on an Italian farmhouse, with a wine bar feel to it. We’ve got a nice little intimate room where you can have wine tastings, or you can just hire that room out. We’ve got two areas now that you can hire out, for between eight and 12 people, which has been working really nicely over the opening weekend. We’ve remodelled it quite a lot. All of the back bar has changed, as well as the work tops.” Photo: Brian Eyre