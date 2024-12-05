We visited new Chesterfield town centre bar – and these photos offer first look inside revamped venue

The old Bottle and Thyme on Knifesmithgate has undergone a major revamp after the restaurant moved to a new premises on Elder Way – with the former venue reopening on November 29 as Elder.
We visited Elder for a glimpse inside, and to hear more about the changes to the venue – and these photos show customers what to expect from the town’s newest bar.
1. New venture for Chesterfield bar owners
Hannah and Gavin Grainger, the owners of Bottle and Thyme, have now launched their latest venture - with Elder taking over the premises that was originally home to Bottle and Thyme before the business moved to Elder Way. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Latest addition to Chesterfield town centre
Maisy Everley, Izzy Turner and Kian Humphrey are pictured here - and all are part of the team at Elder. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. New style and intimate setting
Gavin said: “We’ve given it a facelift, everything looks re-finished and fresh - we haven’t just opened the same site under a different name. We’ve really tried to lean into a new style, it looks similar to Bottle and Thyme, but we’ve modelled it on an Italian farmhouse, with a wine bar feel to it. We’ve got a nice little intimate room where you can have wine tastings, or you can just hire that room out. We’ve got two areas now that you can hire out, for between eight and 12 people, which has been working really nicely over the opening weekend. We’ve remodelled it quite a lot. All of the back bar has changed, as well as the work tops.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. New food offering
Gavin said: “It’s very much wine and cocktail-led, with an offering a food in the day time - we’ve got grilled cheese sandwiches, charcuterie boards, croque madames and monsieurs - things like that. We’re still offering coffee during the day.” Photo: Brian Eyre