We visited new bar opening its doors this weekend in Derbyshire town – and these photos offer glimpse inside

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:41 BST
These photos offer a glimpse inside a new bar that is launching in a Derbyshire town this weekend.

Gatsby’s Bar is set to open its doors this weekend at 80 King Street in Belper – the latest addition to a high street that has been named the country’s best on more than one occasion.

The Derbyshire Times was invited for a first look at the venue ahead of its launch – and these pictures show visitors what they can expect from Gatsby’s.

Rachael Murfin is the owner of Gatsby’s - a new bar set to open in Belper this weekend.

1. New bar launching in Belper

The new bar will open on Saturday, June 14 – and Rachael said the venue promises to transport guests back to the glamour and allure of the Roaring Twenties.

2. ‘Transporting guests back to the Roaring Twenties’

Rachael said: “I’ve been working in the NHS for 34 years now, but I previously ran the Rumours retro bar in Belper - I set that up in 2020. I’ve been out of the industry for around a year, and I wasn’t necessarily looking for another bar, but this one became available. I thought the prime location on Belper’s high street, opposite Monk Bar and next to an Art Deco cinema, seemed to fit. The premises is a nice size, set over two floors, and I thought it would really lend itself to the 1920s and 1930s look with a bit of a refurbishment. Behind it all, I thought that you often regret the things you don’t do, more than the things you do.”

3. Industry experience

Rachael said she had worked to create a venue influenced by the Art Deco style - featuring bold geometric patterns, luxurious materials and a colour palette that evokes the sophistication of the 1930s.

4. Unique design

