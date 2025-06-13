We visited new bar opening its doors this weekend in Derbyshire town – and these photos offer glimpse inside

3 . Industry experience

Rachael said: “I’ve been working in the NHS for 34 years now, but I previously ran the Rumours retro bar in Belper - I set that up in 2020. I’ve been out of the industry for around a year, and I wasn’t necessarily looking for another bar, but this one became available. I thought the prime location on Belper’s high street, opposite Monk Bar and next to an Art Deco cinema, seemed to fit. The premises is a nice size, set over two floors, and I thought it would really lend itself to the 1920s and 1930s look with a bit of a refurbishment. Behind it all, I thought that you often regret the things you don’t do, more than the things you do.” Photo: Brian Eyre