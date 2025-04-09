We visited Derbyshire pub taken on by new owners – with local brewery expanding after launching first venue last year

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:26 BST
We visited a pub in Derbyshire that has been taken on by a local brewery – with the business expanding its portfolio of venues after reviving the fortunes of another pub last year.

The George & Dragon, located on Main Road in Holmesfield, has a new team at the helm - with Boston Brewery running the venue as of Wednesday, April 1.

The Derbyshire Times was invited to take a look around the pub and learn more about the brewery’s plans for the venue – and these photos show customers what they can expect from the George & Dragon.

This is the second pub the Derbyshire-based brewery has taken on over the last six months, with Boston Brewery arriving at their first pub - The Batemans Mill at Clay Cross - back in December 2024.

We spoke to Matthew Slack, the operations manager for Boston Brewery. He said the George & Dragon will soon be offering a wide range of Boston Brewery beers - which he said have proved popular among customers at their own pub and at the other local venues that stock their products.

He said: “The George & Dragon is having a full bar refit in the next two months, with the full range of Boston Brewery ales coming soon. Our beers have been very popular with customers. Places like the Royal Oak and Junction on Chatsworth Road also stock our beers, so they go all over.”

