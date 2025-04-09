We visited Derbyshire pub taken on by new owners – with local brewery expanding after launching first venue last year

The George & Dragon, located on Main Road in Holmesfield, has a new team at the helm - with Boston Brewery running the venue as of Wednesday, April 1.
The Derbyshire Times was invited to take a look around the pub and learn more about the brewery’s plans for the venue – and these photos show customers what they can expect from the George & Dragon.
1. George & Dragon
The George & Dragon at Holmesfield has been taken on by new landlords, with the pub now run by Boston Brewery. Jeni Hilton, Tracey and Matthew Slack and their daugher Ioni Slack are pictured here. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. New team at the helm
This is the second pub the Derbyshire-based brewery has taken on over the last six months, with Boston Brewery arriving at their first pub - The Batemans Mill at Clay Cross - back in December 2024. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Boston Brewery beers set to arrive
We spoke to Matthew Slack, the operations manager for Boston Brewery. He said the George & Dragon will soon be offering a wide range of Boston Brewery beers - which he said have proved popular among customers at their own pub and at the other local venues that stock their products. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Bar refit taking place
He said: “The George & Dragon is having a full bar refit in the next two months, with the full range of Boston Brewery ales coming soon. Our beers have been very popular with customers. Places like the Royal Oak and Junction on Chatsworth Road also stock our beers, so they go all over.” Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.