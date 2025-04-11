The Tickled Trout in Barlow welcomed customers through its doors once again on Wednesday, April 9 – after closing at the end of last month for a revamp of the venue.
The Derbyshire Times was invited for a glimpse inside the refurbished pub and restaurant, and these pictures show customers what they can expect from the new-look Tickled Trout.
1. The Tickled Trout
The Tickled Trout opened its doors again earlier this week after a revamp. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Refurbished venue
Chris Mapp, the owner of the Tickled Trout, is pictured here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. “Brilliant” changes
Chris said: “We’ve been open for 11 years now, so we decided it was the right time to do a refurbishment. It’s been quite a project - it’s brilliant what we’ve done. We’ve made a few changes with a quick turnaround and it looks absolutely fantastic.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Bar, lounge and restaurant
Chris said: “We’ve changed the appearance of the bar and we’ve done a little bit of work down in the lounge. We’ve made massive changes in the restaurant to make it nice and cosy. We’ve uplifted it a little bit, so it’s got a little bit of class to it as well.” Photo: Brian Eyre
