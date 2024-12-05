Simon and Sylvia Oxspring are the landlords of The Kelstedge, located on Kelstedge’s Matlock Road – and the couple are celebrating 25 years behind the bar at the pub.
We visited The Kelstedge to hear how they planned to mark the milestone, with the pair sharing their thoughts on how the pub has changed over the years – as well as their proudest achievements at the helm.
1. Major anniversary
Simon and Sylvia Oxspring, pictured here, are marking their 25th anniversary at The Kelstedge. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Changes over the years
Simon said: “When we took over in 1999, it was very much a drinking pub that did food. We had people coming in for lunch and evening meals, but then there was a gap between people that had eaten and the drinkers, who came out at 10.00pm and stayed out until midnight. You could set their watch by a whole crowd of them, and they all had their own positions at the bar where they sat - that’s an older fraternity which has unfortunately gone.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Post-lockdown shift
Simon added: “Now, and certainly since lockdown, we’ve seen a massive shift in the way that people come out and when they come out. We’re finding people coming out more from 4.30pm-5.00pm, they eat, and they leave by 9.00pm.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. ‘Vowed to run it ourselves’
Simon said: “We ran the pub for three years at the beginning, and then we leased it out to a number of people. We’ve had to pick up the reins again during that time. The last one was about six years ago, and I vowed then that we would run it ourselves.” Photo: Brian Eyre