2 . Changes over the years

Simon said: “When we took over in 1999, it was very much a drinking pub that did food. We had people coming in for lunch and evening meals, but then there was a gap between people that had eaten and the drinkers, who came out at 10.00pm and stayed out until midnight. You could set their watch by a whole crowd of them, and they all had their own positions at the bar where they sat - that’s an older fraternity which has unfortunately gone.” Photo: Brian Eyre