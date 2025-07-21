Old Bolsover Town Council is offering an exciting opportunity for an individual or business to lease a fully equipped coffee shop, located in a prime town centre location at Old Bolsover Yard, Castle Street, Bolsover.

The Derbyshire Times was invited for a look around the coffee shop – and these photos offer a glimpse inside for anyone considering taking the cafe on.

You can apply or request further information by emailing [email protected], calling 01246 823809 or visiting the Old Bolsover Town Council website here.

