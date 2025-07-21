We visited coffee shop in “prime location” next to popular visitor attraction in Derbyshire town – as search for new team to run cafe continues

By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:28 BST
These photos offer a glimpse inside a coffee shop nestled next to one of Derbyshire’s most popular visitor attractions – as the search for a new team to run the cafe continues.

Old Bolsover Town Council is offering an exciting opportunity for an individual or business to lease a fully equipped coffee shop, located in a prime town centre location at Old Bolsover Yard, Castle Street, Bolsover.

The Derbyshire Times was invited for a look around the coffee shop – and these photos offer a glimpse inside for anyone considering taking the cafe on.

You can apply or request further information by emailing [email protected], calling 01246 823809 or visiting the Old Bolsover Town Council website here.

The search to find a new team to run Bolsover’s Castle Tea Rooms is underway.

1. Castle Tea Rooms

The search to find a new team to run Bolsover’s Castle Tea Rooms is underway. Photo: Brian Eyre

Old Bolsover Yard is home to a community of creative traders and welcomes regular footfall from shoppers, tourists and local residents.

2. Castle Tea Rooms

Old Bolsover Yard is home to a community of creative traders and welcomes regular footfall from shoppers, tourists and local residents. Photo: Brian Eyre

The lease for the premises is available with immediate effect.

3. Castle Tea Rooms

The lease for the premises is available with immediate effect. Photo: Brian Eyre

Rent for the property is set at £840.00 per calendar month (exclusive of utilities and other outgoings).

4. Castle Tea Rooms

Rent for the property is set at £840.00 per calendar month (exclusive of utilities and other outgoings). Photo: Brian Eyre

