Old Bolsover Town Council is offering an exciting opportunity for an individual or business to lease a fully equipped coffee shop, located in a prime town centre location at Old Bolsover Yard, Castle Street, Bolsover.
The Derbyshire Times was invited for a look around the coffee shop – and these photos offer a glimpse inside for anyone considering taking the cafe on.
You can apply or request further information by emailing [email protected], calling 01246 823809 or visiting the Old Bolsover Town Council website here.
1. Castle Tea Rooms
The search to find a new team to run Bolsover’s Castle Tea Rooms is underway. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Castle Tea Rooms
Old Bolsover Yard is home to a community of creative traders and welcomes regular footfall from shoppers, tourists and local residents. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Castle Tea Rooms
The lease for the premises is available with immediate effect. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Castle Tea Rooms
Rent for the property is set at £840.00 per calendar month (exclusive of utilities and other outgoings). Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.