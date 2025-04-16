3 . Community spirit

Chan said: “We opened on August 5 2024, and it’s been really good since then. We’ve had a lot of support from people, who have come back and given us the opportunity to prove that the pub is different. Everybody has helped and pitched in if I’ve needed something done. It has really humbled me - everybody loves a boozer, but I didn’t realise how much it meant to everybody.” Photo: Brian Eyre