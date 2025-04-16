The Derby Tup, located on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, was named as the Pub of the Season for Spring 2025 by the Chesterfield Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
We visited the pub to hear from the Derby Tup team about their pride at claiming the award and their plans to start serving food in the future – and these photos show what to expect from the award-winning venue.
1. Derby Tup
The Derby Tup has claimed a CAMRA award - being named Pub of the Season for Spring 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Team running the pub
Chan and Lisa McManus, pictured here, are the team at the helm of the Derby Tup. Photo: UGC
3. Community spirit
Chan said: “We opened on August 5 2024, and it’s been really good since then. We’ve had a lot of support from people, who have come back and given us the opportunity to prove that the pub is different. Everybody has helped and pitched in if I’ve needed something done. It has really humbled me - everybody loves a boozer, but I didn’t realise how much it meant to everybody.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Support after being hit by vandals
Chan said: “When the windows were put through in January, that was a spanner in the works. It was just a mindless act of vandalism, but we had loads of lovely comments and people bringing over a cup of tea and asking if we needed help cleaning up. There’s people who don’t really drink that much who have been coming in just to have a coke and show their faces.” Photo: Brian Eyre
