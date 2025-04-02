We visited award-winning Derbyshire pub that scooped prestigious CAMRA prize for second consecutive year – and these photos offer glimpse inside

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 22:20 BST
These photos offer a glimpse inside an award-winning Derbyshire pub – with the team at the helm expressing their pride after retaining a prestigious CAMRA prize.

The team at the Dead Poets Inn, located on Chapel Street in Holbrook, are celebrating after retaining their title of Amber Valley CAMRA Pub of the Year for 2025.

To mark their achievement, the Derbyshire Times visited the Dead Poets Inn to learn more about the pub – including the range of real ales they have on offer and the venue’s new beer garden.

These photos show what you can expect from the pub – will you be making plans to visit at any point over the coming weeks?

The Dead Poets Inn has been named as Amber Valley’s CAMRA Pub of the Year for 2025.

1. Derbyshire pub scoops prestigious award

The Dead Poets Inn has been named as Amber Valley’s CAMRA Pub of the Year for 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre

Joint business owner Alan Pickersgill and pub manager Natasha Kemp are pictured here.

2. Team at the helm

Joint business owner Alan Pickersgill and pub manager Natasha Kemp are pictured here. Photo: Brian Eyre

Natasha Kemp said the team at the pub were “immensely proud” of their achievement.

3. Pride after claiming CAMRA award

Natasha Kemp said the team at the pub were “immensely proud” of their achievement. Photo: Brian Eyre

Natasha said: “I just want to use this platform to say how proud we are of all our lovely customers, all of our lovely staff and our bosses that are looking after us.”

4. Gratitude for staff, bosses and customers

Natasha said: “I just want to use this platform to say how proud we are of all our lovely customers, all of our lovely staff and our bosses that are looking after us.” Photo: Brian Eyre

