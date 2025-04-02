The team at the Dead Poets Inn, located on Chapel Street in Holbrook, are celebrating after retaining their title of Amber Valley CAMRA Pub of the Year for 2025.
To mark their achievement, the Derbyshire Times visited the Dead Poets Inn to learn more about the pub – including the range of real ales they have on offer and the venue’s new beer garden.
These photos show what you can expect from the pub – will you be making plans to visit at any point over the coming weeks?
1. Derbyshire pub scoops prestigious award
The Dead Poets Inn has been named as Amber Valley’s CAMRA Pub of the Year for 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Team at the helm
Joint business owner Alan Pickersgill and pub manager Natasha Kemp are pictured here. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Pride after claiming CAMRA award
Natasha Kemp said the team at the pub were “immensely proud” of their achievement. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Gratitude for staff, bosses and customers
Natasha said: “I just want to use this platform to say how proud we are of all our lovely customers, all of our lovely staff and our bosses that are looking after us.” Photo: Brian Eyre
