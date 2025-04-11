We visited “amazing” Peak District pub with one of the youngest landlords in Derbyshire at the helm

Casper Nicholson could well lay claim to being the youngest pub landlord in the Peak District. In November 2024, the 22-year-old became co-landlord of The Bulls Head, located on Church Street at Ashford in the Water.
We visited The Bulls Head to hear about Casper’s progression from pot-washer to landlord and learn what makes the pub so popular with both locals and tourists - and these photos show customers what they can expect from the venue.
1. The Bulls Head
Casper Nicholson is co-landlord at The Bulls Head - running the pub in his home village at just 22 years old. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Casper’s journey at the pub
Casper explained his progression from pot-washer to landlord at The Bulls Head, and said: “We moved to Ashford when I was about 10 or 11 years old, and I started pot washing at the age of 14 while I was at Lady Manners as well, so it’s a real privilege to be landlord of such an iconic pub - especially in the village that I grew up in. I started off doing one or two shifts in the kitchen, just doing anything I could to help out, and I’ve worked there pretty much ever since.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. A pub close to Casper’s heart
Casper said: “I was born in a pub at Matlock Bath - my dad ran pubs for the best part of 30 years, so I’ve grown up in the industry. It’s something that has always been close to my heart and has been ingrained in me. I always wanted to be a footballer, as every child does, so I’m not sure that I saw myself ever taking a pub on. But when the opportunity came, I couldn’t turn it down really - it was an amazing opportunity. I’ve loved every second of working here, since the day I started. It is difficult and the hours are long, but I always knew in the back of my mind that if the opportunity to run The Bulls Head came to me, I would take it with both hands.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Community spirit
Casper said that one of the best things about The Bulls Head was the community spirit that is at the very heart of the pub. He said: “Having grown up in the village and getting to know all of the locals, who’ve watched me grow up, I’ve always felt a strong connection with the pub. It’s in a very popular location, and the local people are absolutely amazing - they make the community what it is. The community starts right in The Bulls Head. Anything you need, anything that gets sorted out, gets sorted out in the village pub - it’s one of those places. We’ve had some amazing local support, which has meant the world - people have really bought into me ever since I started working there. Some of the relationships that I’ve built are amazing.” Photo: Brian Eyre
