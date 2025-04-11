We visited “amazing” Peak District pub with one of the youngest landlords in Derbyshire at the helm

3 . A pub close to Casper’s heart

Casper said: “I was born in a pub at Matlock Bath - my dad ran pubs for the best part of 30 years, so I’ve grown up in the industry. It’s something that has always been close to my heart and has been ingrained in me. I always wanted to be a footballer, as every child does, so I’m not sure that I saw myself ever taking a pub on. But when the opportunity came, I couldn’t turn it down really - it was an amazing opportunity. I’ve loved every second of working here, since the day I started. It is difficult and the hours are long, but I always knew in the back of my mind that if the opportunity to run The Bulls Head came to me, I would take it with both hands.” Photo: Brian Eyre