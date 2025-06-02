We take a look at charming Peak District village named among the most beautiful places in the UK

A Peak District village has been ranked among the most beautiful places across the UK – offering scenic views across some of Derbyshire’s most spectacular landscapes.

Castleton has been named among the 19 most beautiful villages across the UK by the Daily Express – and it is easy to see why it ranks so highly.

Castleton lies on the western edge of the Hope Valley, and is surrounded by hills on three sides – meaning the village offers stunning views of the Peak District National Park.

The ruins of the 11th century Peveril Castle overlook the village, and Castleton offers easy access to some of the most scenic walks in Derbyshire – including spectacular routes that incorporate Mam Tor and Winnats Pass.

Castleton is home to a number of great places to eat and drink. Ye Olde Nags Head, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese Inn, The George, The Bulls Head and The Peak Hotel are perfect for anyone wanting to sample a traditional Peak District pub. Peveril Tea Rooms, Rose Cottage and the Three Roofs Cafe are ideal spots for lunch, and 1530 Restaurant offers up award-winning Italian cuisine inside a beautiful 16th-century building.

The village has a long history of lead mining, with plenty of remarkable caverns to explore in and around Castleton – including Blue John Cavern, Speedwell Cavern and Treak Cliff Cavern.

Peak Cavern can be found deep in the gorge below Peveril Castle at Castleton - and is known colloquially as the Devil’s Arse. The cavern regularly hosts concerts, and an evening of carols even takes place in the run up to Christmas.

Castleton doesn’t have its own train station, but Hope Station is just over two miles away - with services running on the Hope Valley line between Manchester and Sheffield.

Buses on the Stagecoach Peak Sightseer blue route connect Chesterfield and Sheffield with Castleton – with services also stopping at Chatsworth House, Baslow, Hathersage and Bamford.

Castleton is also home to a Peak District National Park Visitor Centre, which offers a selection of maps, books and guides to help make the most of your visit.

High Peak Borough Council operates a pay and display car park on Cross Street, for which the following charges apply:

Up to one hour: £1.80

1-2 hours: £2.90

2-4 hours: £4.50

Over 4 hours (maximum 10 hours): £6.80

24 hours: £7.90

Coaches and motorhomes 0-4 hours: £6.20

Coaches and motorhomes over 4 hours: £11.90.