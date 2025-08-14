Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of superb places to eat, and we wanted to find the places that people love to visit most for a meal across the county.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite restaurants, and one Italian eatery stood out as the most popular among those who responded.

The full list of our readers’ suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

1 . Lombardi’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Lombardi’s was chosen by our readers as their favourite place to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Sorbo Lounge, Market Place, Chesterfield Sorbo Lounge was the second most popular suggestion from those who responded. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Sicily Restaurant was ranked as the third best restaurant in the area by those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales