We asked our readers to name their favourite restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and there was one clear winner named as the county’s best place to eat

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:34 BST
Our readers were asked to choose their favourite places to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District – and one Italian restaurant in Chesterfield was the clear winner.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of superb places to eat, and we wanted to find the places that people love to visit most for a meal across the county.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite restaurants, and one Italian eatery stood out as the most popular among those who responded.

The full list of our readers’ suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

Lombardi’s was chosen by our readers as their favourite place to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Lombardi’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi’s was chosen by our readers as their favourite place to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Google

Sorbo Lounge was the second most popular suggestion from those who responded.

2. Sorbo Lounge, Market Place, Chesterfield

Sorbo Lounge was the second most popular suggestion from those who responded. Photo: Google

Sicily Restaurant was ranked as the third best restaurant in the area by those who responded.

3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant was ranked as the third best restaurant in the area by those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey is a popular Greek restaurant in Chesterfield town centre that was also recommended by our readers - finishing in joint third place.

4. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey is a popular Greek restaurant in Chesterfield town centre that was also recommended by our readers - finishing in joint third place. Photo: Google

