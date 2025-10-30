We asked our readers for their favourite pubs to visit across the Peak District – and one country inn was a clear winner

The Peak District is home to a number of brilliant pubs, and we wanted to find the places that people love to visit most for a pint in the area.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite pubs across the Peak District National Park, and one venue stood out among the rest as the most popular among those who responded.

The full list of our readers’ suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

1 . Queens Arms, Taddington The Queens Arms at Taddington was ranked as the best pub across the Peak District by our readers.

2 . The Bulls Head, Ashford in the Water The Bulls Head was named as the second best pub in the Peak District by those who responded.

3 . The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head at Monyash features in joint-third place on this list of the best pubs across the Peak District.

4 . Three Stags' Heads, Wardlow This pub was also ranked as the third best to visit across the Peak District by our readers.