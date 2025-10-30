Derbyshire Times news bulletin 30th October

We asked our readers for their favourite pubs to visit across the Peak District – and one country inn was a clear winner

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Oct 2025, 13:34 GMT
We asked our readers to name their favourite pubs to visit for a pint across the Peak District – and one popular venue was the clear winner.

The Peak District is home to a number of brilliant pubs, and we wanted to find the places that people love to visit most for a pint in the area.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite pubs across the Peak District National Park, and one venue stood out among the rest as the most popular among those who responded.

The full list of our readers’ suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

The Queens Arms at Taddington was ranked as the best pub across the Peak District by our readers.

1. Queens Arms, Taddington

The Queens Arms at Taddington was ranked as the best pub across the Peak District by our readers. Photo: Google

The Bulls Head was named as the second best pub in the Peak District by those who responded.

2. The Bulls Head, Ashford in the Water

The Bulls Head was named as the second best pub in the Peak District by those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bulls Head at Monyash features in joint-third place on this list of the best pubs across the Peak District.

3. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head at Monyash features in joint-third place on this list of the best pubs across the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

This pub was also ranked as the third best to visit across the Peak District by our readers.

4. Three Stags’ Heads, Wardlow

This pub was also ranked as the third best to visit across the Peak District by our readers. Photo: Google

