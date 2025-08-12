We asked our readers for their favourite pubs to visit across Chesterfield – and one venue was a clear winner

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Aug 2025, 13:12 BST
We asked our readers to name their favourite pubs to visit for a pint across the town – and one popular venue was the clear winner.

Chesterfield is home to a number of brilliant pubs, and we wanted to find the places that people love to visit most for a pint across the town.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite pubs in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire, and one venue stood out among the rest as the most popular among those who responded.

The full list of our readers’ suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

The Neptune Beer Emporium was ranked as the best pub in Chesterfield by our readers.

1. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield

The Neptune Beer Emporium was ranked as the best pub in Chesterfield by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Victoria at Brampton was a popular choice, finishing joint-second in this list of our readers’ favourite pubs.

2. The Victoria, Brampton

The Victoria at Brampton was a popular choice, finishing joint-second in this list of our readers’ favourite pubs. Photo: Google

The Rykneld Turnpyke was also joint-second in this ranking of the most popular venues among our readers.

3. The Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross

The Rykneld Turnpyke was also joint-second in this ranking of the most popular venues among our readers. Photo: Google

The Rose & Crown was another popular choice among those who responded.

4. Rose & Crown, Brampton

The Rose & Crown was another popular choice among those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre

