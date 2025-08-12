We asked our readers for their favourite pubs to visit across Chesterfield – and one venue was a clear winner

Chesterfield is home to a number of brilliant pubs, and we wanted to find the places that people love to visit most for a pint across the town.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite pubs in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire, and one venue stood out among the rest as the most popular among those who responded.

The full list of our readers’ suggestions can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

1 . The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield The Neptune Beer Emporium was ranked as the best pub in Chesterfield by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . The Victoria, Brampton The Victoria at Brampton was a popular choice, finishing joint-second in this list of our readers' favourite pubs. Photo: Google

3 . The Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross The Rykneld Turnpyke was also joint-second in this ranking of the most popular venues among our readers. Photo: Google

4 . Rose & Crown, Brampton The Rose & Crown was another popular choice among those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre