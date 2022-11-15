Watch Chesterfield food bloggers Meats And Cheats officially open new Taco Bell restaurant

Taco Bell opened its new restaurant in Chesterfield on Monday – and Chesterfield food bloggers and Derbyshire Times columnists Meats And Cheats were on hand to perform the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

When it comes to being foodies, who embrace every element of eating out, it won’t surprise you that we get very excited when a new fast food restaurant opens in our town centre.

There are always rumblings about potential franchises taking over old buildings or buying up free land, who will offer something different to what is on offer from the clown under the ‘Golden Arches’. Sadly, these rumours tend to always be just that…rumours.

So imagine our joy when 8 white letters were finally installed above the former site of ‘Chiquito’ at the Alma Leisure Park and they spelt out ‘Taco Bell’.

Taco Bell was founded in 1962 in California and since that time, they have served up these crunchy classics to 2 billion people a year, at 7,072 restaurants. These restaurants serve Mexican-inspired foods including burritos, quesadillas, nachos and tacos. Taco Bell is often popularised in TV and Film from the USA and consequently, this has made the restaurant more desirable to those across the pond, curious to see what the fuss was about.

Their prices are competitive, the options are plentiful and the food? Well, we went to check it out…

On arrival, it was great to see that a large and varied team had been assembled as employees. One of the best parts of a new franchise opening is the job vacancies for local people who want to make a living. The inside is clean, streamlined, bright and modern. We were served by a lovely lady named Jan, who was very helpful in aiding us to navigate the generous menu. Once our extensive order was placed, the food was ready in next to no time, really accentuating the element of fast food.

We ordered two crunchy tacos, filled to the brim with beef, lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes and cheddar. The classic Taco Bell food item!

Next up was the ‘Chalupa Supreme’, a much more substantial version of the taco and more like a baked pitta, crispy on the outside but soft on the inside and filled with meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato and sour cream.

We moved on to the ‘Cheese Quesadilla’, which is one of the simpler menu items but still one of the tastiest. A flour tortilla filled with cheese and creamy jalapeño sauce toasted to perfection. A nice side dish to tear and share with someone during your meal.

Lastly, we had the famous ‘Crunchwrap Supreme’ which is something that we’ve heard about CONSTANTLY from fellow foodies from across the pond. This hexagon-shaped, folded tortilla claims to ensure that you experience flavour with every bite. They weren’t wrong. Meat, lettuce, tomato, nacho cheese sauce and sour cream, all make for a hearty meal, especially when made into a combo, with seasoned fries and the option to have some

churros for dessert. Wonderful.

Mostly all of these main menu items can be turned into a combo with sides and a beverage and the prices are very reasonable.

Situated next door to Taco Bell is the soon-to-be-launched ‘Dunkin Donuts’ which is scheduled to open on December 5, which will excite food lovers, even more, there’s no doubt about it.

Taco Bell is also available for delivery on the most popular food order apps, so you too can order what we did and more, enjoying it from your home.

If you want to see what we ate, check out our YouTube channel by searching ‘The Official Meats And Cheats’, where we do a full run-through of everything we consumed at the restaurant.

