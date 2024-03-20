WATCH as adorable dachshund Dolly tries the dog menu at Qoozies cafe in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Qoozies also adding a menu for dogs as part of their overhaul, we thought it was only right to bring our miniature dachshund Dolly along to get her verdict.

There are some places that can feel more like “dog-tolerant” than “dog-friendly”, but this certainly isn’t the case at Qoozies.

A dog bowl was brought straight out as soon as we got there and the staff genuinely seemed happy to see us with our dog.

Our new canine columnist was a big fan of the dog menu.

She was treated to a bowl of scrambled eggs, which she cleaned in record time. This was followed up with a dog-friendly ice cream, which was a great touch – and was polished off in a similarly enthusiastic fashion.

I’m sure most people with dogs will recognise those brief moments of silent contentment that only usually follow being well-fed. Dolly certainly ate herself into a period of quiet calm – which I can only take as the canine equivalent of a five-star review.

Other options included chicken and rice, and a puppy pancake (which comes with banana and peanut butter) – meaning you’re almost certain to find something to keep your four-legged friends happy.

What struck me first was the variety of the menu at Qoozies – with a range of well-priced options that would be sure to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

We sampled the revamped menu at Qoozies this weekend.

I opted for a Raspblast smoothie, which delivered a punch of flavour and sweetness – the combination of raspberry, apple, elderflower and soya yoghurt was instantly refreshing and really enjoyable. If you’re a fan of smoothies, Qoozies could well be a new favourite, with other options including Banana Butter, Totally Tropical (with banana, mango and pineapple) and The Refresher (made with strawberry, grape and elderflower).

After scanning the menu, I ordered the Full Qoozie, the cafe’s take on the classic full English – while my girlfriend decided to go for pancakes with marshmallows, chocolate chips and strawberries.

When our food was brought out, I couldn’t believe how good the Full Qoozie looked – it proved how attention to detail can elevate even the humble cooked breakfast into something really impressive.

I certainly wasn’t disappointed when it came to tasting the breakfast either. I could tell straight away that each ingredient was sourced with quality in mind – right down to the toasted sourdough bread supplied by the 4 Eyes Bakery.

The Full Qoozie was exceptional.

The sausages and bacon were beautifully cooked and the buttered spinach, while not a staple of most people’s fried breakfasts, turned out to be a great addition. It was a delicious, hearty breakfast – the kind that would cure even the strongest of hangovers or fill the emptiest of stomachs.

My girlfriend thoroughly enjoyed her pancakes. Again, the presentation was brilliant and matched by how well the pancakes were prepared.

The important question at the end of any review is whether you would return, and we agreed that our answer was a resounding yes.

Qoozies would be the perfect place to take someone visiting Chesterfield for breakfast, especially if they’re bringing along a dog, and I would love to head down again soon and try out some of the varied lunch options.

I can only praise the friendliness of every member of staff that we spoke to from the moment we arrived – atmosphere is just as important as the food and at Qoozies, we certainly felt that everyone contributed to a warm, welcoming environment.

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy Qoozies revamped menu yet, this is your sign to go – my experience tells me that it will be well worth your time.