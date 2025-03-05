10 of the best places in the UK to enjoy a delicious jacket potato - according to Google reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 16:22 BST

A jacket potato is the perfect lunch time meal 🍴

A British classic that many of us enjoy as a lunch time meal is the jacket potato.

Jacket potato is the British term for a baked potato, which actually originated in Peru. It is a potato which has been baked in an oven to create a fluffy texture of potato which is coated by a crispy potato skin.

Brits adopted the jacket potato as a traditional meal, filling it with many different ingredients including seafood, meats, cheeses and more.

While some of us may be skilled at creating a jacket potato at home, there are plenty of establishments dotted across the UK that will serve up a perfect plate of the potato goodness.

Here are 10 of the best places to enjoy a jacket potato - according to Google reviews.

Spud Hub in Rowley Regis has a 4.7* rating from 50 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Generous portions, reasonable prices and friendly staff. Will definitely be back for a lunch time treat!”

1. Spud Hub, Rowley Regis

Spud Hub in Rowley Regis has a 4.7* rating from 50 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Generous portions, reasonable prices and friendly staff. Will definitely be back for a lunch time treat!” | Spud Hub-Google

Ye Olde Baked Potato Shoppe in Evesham has a 4.6* rating from 47 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Consistently good spuds with generous toppings, they try to cater to dietary requirements where they can. Roast pork with apple sauce and stuffing is DELICIOUS.”

2. Ye Olde Baked Potato Shoppe, Evesham

Ye Olde Baked Potato Shoppe in Evesham has a 4.6* rating from 47 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Consistently good spuds with generous toppings, they try to cater to dietary requirements where they can. Roast pork with apple sauce and stuffing is DELICIOUS.” | Google-Ye Olde Baked Potato Shoppe

Woody’s Baked Potatoes in Coventry has a 4.9* rating from 11 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Excellent jacket potatoes, best I have tasted. Have been coming here regularly for two years. The jackets are cooked to perfection with a fluffy interior and generous serving of toppings, with plenty to choose from.”

3. Woody’s Baked Potatoes, Coventry

Woody’s Baked Potatoes in Coventry has a 4.9* rating from 11 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Excellent jacket potatoes, best I have tasted. Have been coming here regularly for two years. The jackets are cooked to perfection with a fluffy interior and generous serving of toppings, with plenty to choose from.” | Google-King K

Potato Dog in London has a 4.9* rating from 167 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Great atmosphere and excellent service. Affordable pricing... I really loved the food.”

4. Potato Dog, London

Potato Dog in London has a 4.9* rating from 167 reviews. A Google reviewer said: “Great atmosphere and excellent service. Affordable pricing... I really loved the food.” | Zap Architecture

