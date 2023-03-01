Treat your mum to afternoon tea at these 8 places in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Mother’s Day is on its way so how about treating your mum to afternoon tea in Derbyshire?
Dainty sandwiches, jam and cream scones and a slice of cake with a refreshing brew are perfect for mothers who don’t want a big Sunday lunch on March 19.
Places for afternoon tea are likely to be in hot demand especially as many cafes don’t open on Sundays, so get booking now. You’ll be rewarded with the biggest smile from your mum on Mother’s Day.
1. Chesterfield
The Vintage Tea Rooms on Steeplegate, Chesterfield, is open from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Afternoon tea is £12.50 per person. Call 01246 556079.
Photo: National World
2. Chesterfield
Libbys on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield is open from 9.30am to 3pm on Sundays. Afternoon tea costs from £17.50 per head (plus Prosecco for £5 each) or takeaway for £15 per head. Book at least 24 hours in advance on 01246 498504 or email: [email protected]
Photo: Google
3. Baslow
The Cavendish Hotel, Church Lane, Baslow is offering afternoon tea on Mother's Day, from 3pm until 5pm. The afternoon tea consists of homemade creations alongside sandwiches, buttermilk scones with clotted cream and homemade preserve, accompanied by tea, speciality infusions or fresh coffee. Full afternoon tea is £35 per person or a champagne afternoon tea costs £51 per person. Call 01246 582311 or book online at https://devonshirehotels.co.uk. Due to restaurant expansion in The Garden Room, the hotel is unable to accommodate wheelchair-users until the end of April.
Photo: Submitted
4. Bakewell
The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, The Square, Bakewell, is open from 9am to 5pm on Sundays. Afternoon teas are available in the restaurant from £15 per person or tea for two or four can be delivered to your home at a cost of £24.95 and £49.90 respectively. Classic afternoon tea vouchers are also available for £16. Call 01629 812193 to book your table in the restaurant or go to the website www.bakewellpuddingshop.co.uk to arrange delivery of afternoon tea or vouchers.
Photo: Google