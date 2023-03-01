Treat your mum to afternoon tea at these 8 places in Derbyshire and the Peak District

4 . Bakewell

The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, The Square, Bakewell, is open from 9am to 5pm on Sundays. Afternoon teas are available in the restaurant from £15 per person or tea for two or four can be delivered to your home at a cost of £24.95 and £49.90 respectively. Classic afternoon tea vouchers are also available for £16. Call 01629 812193 to book your table in the restaurant or go to the website www.bakewellpuddingshop.co.uk to arrange delivery of afternoon tea or vouchers.

