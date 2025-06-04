Treat your dad to a pint this Father’s Day at one of Chesterfield’s 35 best pubs – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST
If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a pint this weekend to celebrate Father’s Day, these are some of the most popular pubs across Chesterfield.

The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking to celebrate by enjoying a drink or two for Father’s Day, these are some of the best-rated pubs across Chesterfield – according to Google reviews.

The full list can be found below, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order – are there any other pubs you think should be featured here?

These pubs are some of the best across Chesterfield - and are perfect places to take your dad for a pint this Father’s Day.

1. Best places for a pint this Father’s Day

These pubs are some of the best across Chesterfield - and are perfect places to take your dad for a pint this Father’s Day. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 219 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing food, good prices and great service.”

2. The Anchor, Factory Street, Brampton

The Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 219 Google reviews. One customer said: “Amazing food, good prices and great service.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Crown and Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 367 Google reviews. One customer said: “Dog-friendly - plenty of screens for football and decent beer.”

3. Crown & Anchor, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

The Crown and Anchor has a 4.5/5 rating based on 367 Google reviews. One customer said: “Dog-friendly - plenty of screens for football and decent beer.” Photo: Google

The Britannia has a 4.4/5 rating based on 264 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “great traditional pub.”

4. The Britannia, Old Hall Road, Brampton

The Britannia has a 4.4/5 rating based on 264 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “great traditional pub.” Photo: Google

