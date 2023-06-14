Alter Ego is the latest addition to the Wire Works collection of single malt English whisky, produced by White Peak Distillery at Ambergate.

At 51.7% it’s a powerful drink demanding to be savoured, rather than glugged down.

The senses are infused from the moment the top comes off the bottle. My partner, a connoisseur of malt whisky, said: “It looks so clear, the aroma is divine, I could smell it all night.”

He was equally complimentary in the taste test: “It’s still got that wonderful scent in the glass and fills your mouth with that great warmth you only get with a fine malt whisky. So smooth but with a great bite that goes straight to the back of the throat.”

We tried Alter Ego neat first and then with the smallest amount of water – both tots tasted equally as good and if anything, the water magnifed the aroma.

With tropical fruit, caramel and honey flavours exciting the palate, the limited edition Alter Ego is a very special malt whisky that deserves a place in everyone’s drink cabinet.

